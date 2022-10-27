BJP takes jibe on Kejriwal-LG's tussle over Chhath Puja

ThanKing Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for giving his approval for holding Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said that the faith of the lakhs of Chhath devotees living here in Delhi has won today.

“Many thanks to Delhi LG, Union Home Minister and Prime Minister for making this possible. We have written to LG on August 29 and said that last year’s ban on the Yamuna ghat was totally wrong,” Tiwari asserted while talking to ANI. Tiwari highlighted that as the festival is also known as the festival of cleanliness, it was absolutely wrong to ban the puja on the ghats.

“Arvind Kejriwal ji would have known now that Manoj Tiwari gave the letter to LG sahib that even went to honourable NGT. When we told Delhi LG about the cleanliness program, then he approved,” Tiwari claimed.

It was only yesterday that L-G has given his nod to hold Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna and ordered the officials to ensure basic amenities along with adequate security.

“Having perused the note of the Minister (Revenue) on pre page as endorsed by Chief Minister, I approve the proposal for allowing “Chhath Ghats” at the “Designated River Yamuna Ghats” subject to the strict adherence to the directions/orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and by the National Mission for Clean Ganga in this context. It may also be ensured that the designated Ghats are properly cleaned, basic amenities are provided and security concerns are taken care of,” the Governor had said in a statement.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the officials of the Revenue Department, Environment Department and concerned authorities to ensure strict enforcement of the above orders to protect the environment.

“Any instance of violation will call for strict penal action as envisaged in aforesaid orders,” he said.

LG Saxena directed the Delhi administration to undertake publicity which is in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court for public advertising.

Manoj Tiwari accused the Delhi Chief Minister of spreading propaganda for Chhath Puja.

“Surely, Arvind Kejriwal ji was in a hurry to take credit for the upliftment of the ban. I want to say that take the credit, but it is under him to clean Yamuna ji. If he does not do, we will,” Tiwari said.

Tiwari also took a jibe at the Delhi CM and said that there was no comparison of Kejriwal in misleading people.

Meanwhile, after Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena cautioned Aam Adami Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday against “misleading” and “pre-mature publicity” regarding Chhath Puja, AAP has hit back at him saying that the LG was lowering the dignity of the chair he occupies.

“We strongly object to the language used by LG for Hon’ble CM. He is lowering the dignity of the chair he occupies by publicly abusing CM every day. CM is an elected representative who has been elected for the third consecutive time with historic margins. LG has no business to publicly reprimand CM every day,” the party said.

(With Inputs From ANI)