Infant dies, five injured in roof collapse in Delhi

A two-year-old infant died while five other family members were injured in the early hours of Friday morning in Southeast Delhi’s Tuglakabad area.

According to police officials, the incident took place at around 3 am while the family was asleep.

The house was located in a narrow lane and the old construction of the house may have resulted in the collapse, added police officials.

The family trapped under debris was pulled out by the locals who had rushed to the site hearing of the collapse and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

In another incident, a 20-year-old person lost his life collapse as a rooftop dome at Kailash Nagar collapsed.

According to the police officials, some Jain devotees were standing in the main street when suddenly some portion of the dome got detached from the main roof and came crashing down on the devotes.

Kunal, an injured victim, was taken to the hospital in Geeta colony where he was declared dead.

A case under section 106 of BNS has been registered in Police station Gandhi Nagar, said the police.