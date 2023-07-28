Attacked by rod, woman dies in a South Delhi park

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was killed by a man after being allegedly attacked with an iron rod in a park near South Delhi’s Aurobindo College on Friday.

The Delhi Police said that the accused has been apprehended.

The police have recovered the rod that lay near the woman’s body. The accused has been identified as Irfan (28), a resident of Sangam Vihar.

According to the police, Irfan and the victim were relatives. Recently, the victim’s family had refused to allow their marriage.

A police official said, “The victim had stopped talking to him, and Irfan was disturbed due to this,”

The official further said that the victim completed her graduation this year from Kamla Nehru College, and was doing steno coaching from the Malviya Nagar area.

Sharing the details about the case, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said at around 12:08 pm, a call was received informing about the man who fled after killing a woman near Aurobindo College in Vijay Mandal Park.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team rushed to the spot. “The dead body of a woman was found in the park beneath a bench. Blood was oozing out from her head, and blood was lying around her head. An iron rod was found near her body,” the DCP said.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern over the law and order situation in the national capital.

“Another daughter brutally murdered in Delhi, it is very sad. Law and order has become a serious issue in Delhi. It is a request to the LG sir and the Home Minister, to make the police a little active. The safety of the daughters of Delhi and the people of Delhi is very important,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.