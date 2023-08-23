Atishi witnesses Chandrayaan-3 moon landing with Delhi govt school students

A momentous chapter in history was scripted on Wednesday evening as Chandrayaan-3 made its historic moon landing. The highly anticipated event captivated the entire nation, sparking widespread excitement and patriotic fervour.

In the national capital, Delhi Education Minister Atishi, accompanied by students from Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya (Kautilya) Chirag Enclave, saw the live broadcast of the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing at the school. On this occasion, she interacted with the students on Chandrayaan-3 and India’s remarkable strides in the field of space exploration.

Atishi expressed her elation at the historic feat saying, “Today signifies an extraordinary milestone for India. Chandrayaan-3’s successful moon landing underscores our scientists’ unwavering commitment to pushing scientific boundaries. This exceptional accomplishment will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for generations to come, igniting a passion for innovation and exploration within our youth.”

She added India’s journey, spanning from the first satellite Aryabhata to the Chandrayaan-3, signifies a remarkable accomplishment. The significance of today’s achievement will serve as a wellspring of inspiration for youth and the generations to come. It will kindle a deep-seated passion for science within them and evoke a sense of fascination.

During the live broadcast, students were filled with joy and excitement as the Vikram lander and Rover of Chandrayaan-3 touched the moon’s surface. Their exuberant cheers resonated through the school premises, encapsulating the collective pride of the nation.

While interacting with the students, Minister Atishi emphasized the importance of this accomplishment and its profound influence on India’s scientific domain.

She said, “Today our students have witnessed the history being made. This achievement will ignite in them the aspiration to envision grand and inventive prospects for India’s future. This particular event shows that investment in education and research always takes the country on the path of progress.”

Atishi said this is just the beginning for India. The day is not far when India, through its space program, will become an exemplar for the entire world. Encouraging the students, she said that today, as a student, they are witnessing this achievement of Indian scientists.

If they will also dedicate themselves to their studies, then the day is not distant when in the future, as space scientists, they will be contributing to India’s magnificent space programs, and at that time, entire India will draw inspiration from them.

Prior to Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing, the Delhi government schools across the national capital were abuzz with various related activities. Students fervently sent out messages of encouragement to the ISRO and formed human chains to convey their best wishes to the team. Special arrangements were made across various Delhi government schools to facilitate the live broadcast of the event, enabling students to witness this historic milestone firsthand.