Atishi pulls up DJB officials for unresolved sewage issues in Trilokpuri

Taking cognizance of the public complaints, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of various areas of Sultanpur Majra and Trilokpuri and issued a 15-day ultimatum to officials to resolve issues related to sewage in the area.

Taking note of the sewer water overflowing on to the streets, the minister reprimanded the officials.

Despite continuous complaints from the people about sewer issues, the authorities had not taken any steps redress their grievances. The minister directed the officials to evolve an action plan to address the sewer issues in Trilokpuri Pocket-E.

Advertisement

During the inspection, the water minister found sewage water overflowing outside the sewers in many lanes. It was causing immense distress to the residents as the lanes were damaged as a result of the sewage water flooding.

The general public also shared their problems with the minister and told her that they had been complaining to the DJB officials about the sewer issues for a long time, but no effective action has been taken.

The minister pulled up the concerned officials, stating that the Kejriwal Government does not tolerate any negligence in such cases.

Officials should always be accountable to the public, and if any officer shows negligence, they should be prepared for strict action against them, Atishi said. “If officials cannot tolerate dirt around their own homes, how could they let sewers overflow outside the homes of common people,” she asked.

She said such negligence is unacceptable and directed the officials to immediately begin work to resolve the issue.