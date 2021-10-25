Adopt stress-free lifestyle to prevent diseases: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain kicked off an “AYURWALK” programme organised today by the Department of Ayush on the occasion of the upcoming 6th Ayurvedic Day-2021 to promote physical activity like walking in the national capital.

He said there was a need to encourage people to adopt a stress-free lifestyle to prevent different kinds of disorders arising out of a sedentary lifestyle.

The Health Minister laid stress on the fact that Ayurveda, called the science of life played an important role in maintaining physical well-being and disease resistance.

Ayurveda and Yoga are such disciplines as teaching a person to live a healthy life.

The walk started at Central Park, Connaught Place, and ended at Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College, Karol Bagh. Medicinal plants were distributed to the participants and their various benefits were also discussed.

At the event, Satyendar Jain encouraged all the participants to adopt a healthy lifestyle by doing as much physical activity as they could so that they could prevent themselves from getting any kind of physical disorder, the result of a sedentary lifestyle.

Jain interacted with students and other participants in the walk on the benefits of a healthy lifestyle that Ayurveda promoted.

The Health Minister congratulated the Directorate of Ayush for its contribution to the healthcare system and applauded the efforts of Tibbia College and Hospital for its valuable contribution during the first wave of Covid-19.

Many other eminent personalities were also involved in this event. Delhi Cantt MLA Virendar Singh Kadiyan took an active part in the “AYURWALK” organised by the Directorate of AYUSH. Dr. Raj K. Manchanda, Director (AYUSH), enlightened the people by interacting with them and giving information about the significance of celebrating Ayurveda Day and its objectives.

Satyendar Jain further added, “This time the theme of Ayurveda Day has been kept as Nutrition and Ayurveda. A lot of detail has been given on nutrition. People are being guided not only about food items, but also the methods of cooking from the nutritional point of view. According to the nature of each person, what food will be beneficial for a person has also been clarified. The timing of meals and the rules for consuming food was included in the discussions. The purpose of Ayurveda is to take care of the physical and mental well-being of a healthy person as also to cure a sick person.”