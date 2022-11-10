AAP sets up ‘MCD War-Room’ to monitor election preparations

In view of MCD polls slated to be held on 4 December, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has set up a unique ‘MCD War-Room’ to monitor its election preparations.

AAP Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai inaugurated the MCD War-Room, taking stock of the arrangement.

He said, “The War room will monitor the events of all star campaigners. Besides, management of Jansamvads, listing of speakers, invitations to the public will also be monitored from the MCD war room.”

In addition, a central team of lawyers is being formed to ensure successful nomination on all 250 seats; one lawyer is being appointed in each assembly.

The Delhi state convenor said, “This War Room in the party office is being launched to intensify the preparations of the party for the upcoming MCD elections. We will be using this War Room to monitor 10 different activities related to the MCD.”

Of 10 activities, the first would be to track the activities related to the ‘Jan Samvaad’ that is taking place in over 13,000 booths of the city.

“It will look into the issues of scheduling, preparing the list of speakers at these events and sending out invitations to the local residents,” he said.

He said, “The second activity this War Room will be to deal with the process of nomination – this is one of the most important procedures before an election.”

The third team will deal with the election commission and will be engaged in getting the required permissions for all the events of the party.

There will be another team engaged in the planning and all the other necessary requirements of the star campaigners for the party.

They will deal with all the star campaigners of the party including the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The monitoring of the social media campaign and the media campaign will also take place from this War Room,” he added.

All the activities of the booth management including providing training will be taken care of at the War Room. The team handling logistic management that will deal with all the requirements of the candidates will also work out of this War Room.