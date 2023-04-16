AAP calls emergency meet in Delhi fearing Kejriwal’s arrest during CBI questioning

Fearing that Central Bureau of Investigation may arrest Arvind Kejriwal as the questioning is underway at the CBI headquarters in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party Delhi convenor Gopal Rai has called a meeting at the party office at 5 pm, sources said on Sunday.

The office bearers, district president, national secretaries and other leaders of the party have been asked to join the meeting. This comes as Arvind Kejriwal’s questioning in the Delhi Excise policy case is underway at the CBI headquarters.

Earlier, AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and others were detained by the Delhi Police for protesting near the CBI office in the national capital on Sunday.

The detained AAP leaders were heard chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal’s fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. It is a cowardly act. We are not scared of jail,” Raghav Chadha said.

The AAP is protesting against the questioning of CM Kejriwal by the CBI in the Excise policy case.

Ahead of his appearance before the central investigative agency in connection with the excise policy case, Kejriwal paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on Sunday.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Maan, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other top leaders of the party.

Before heading to the CBI office, Kejriwal said that the central agency will arrest him if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has given the orders.

In a video message released on Sunday morning, Kejriwal said, “They (CBI) have called me today and I will definitely go. They are very powerful, they can send anyone to jail. If BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI will obviously follow their instructions.”

Earlier today, Raghav Chadha called Kejriwal “Lord Krishna” and called Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as “Kansa”.

“Kansa knew that Lord Shri Krishna would finish him and, hence, made every effort and hatched many conspiracies to inflict harm on Shri Krishna. He could not even harm a hair on his head. Similarly, today the BJP knows that the AAP will bring their downfall,” Chadha said.