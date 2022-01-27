75 Tirangas to don upon the buildings in Delhi: Kejriwal

To celebrate 75 years of Indian independence, 75 mighty Tirangas will now don upon the skies of Delhi, announced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal today led the unfurling of 75 Tirangas placed at a height of 115 feet all over Delhi. At the occasion, he stated, “We have installed the Tiranga at a height of 115 feet at 75 places in Delhi to pay homage to our freedom fighters. Our goal is to ensure that whenever someone steps out of their house they see a Tiranga in every direction they look.”

The PWD Minister Satyendar Jain said that most flags have been installed at roads under the PWD to overcome challenges posed at roads owned by DDA, MCD and NDMC.

In a ceremony held in Timarpur, Kejriwal unfurled the national flag on a 115 feet tall mast with full honours. The event was flanked by the Delhi Home Guard Battalion which added a strong patriotic fervour to the environment through its ceremonial salutes and guard of honour.

As CM Kejriwal unfurled the magnificent national flag through a remote control at Timarpur, the remaining 74 were also hoisted across Delhi.

Kejriwal said, “It is a day of great pride for the entire country. We are celebrating 75 years of independence and keeping that in mind today, 115 feet tall national flags have been hoisted at 75 different places throughout the National Capital.”

He stated, “Our motive is that in the first phase, these national flags will be hoisted at 500 different locations. Our target was to achieve this goal by 26th January, but because there was a ban on construction activities due to pollution and the third COVID wave, it will now take place over the next few months.”

The Tiranga will fly high with pride at 500 different locations in the near future.

He continued, “We are so caught up in our everyday lives, with families and friends, with work that we forget our country, our society. Now, every time a common person will look up at the Tiranga, it will remind them of patriotism, of our country, and of all those freedom fighters who gave everything they had fighting for India’s independence.”

Jain said, “We have identified 75 locations on key intersections, in schools, on main roads, to ensure that every single resident of Delhi comes across these little monuments of pride in their neighbourhoods or while travelling even within a range of 2 kms. The tiranga is a constant reminder of the unity in our diversity. It should and will be honoured.”

The department had taken into cognizance the 2002 Flag Code of India rules that pertain to the laws and practises around the display of the national flag. “Abiding with the flag code rules, illuminating the flag with adequate lighting was given priority. Each foundation was painted red and white,” added the PWD Minister.