Delhi BJP chief calls Kejriwal mastermind of liquor scam

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said here on Wednesday that it is clear that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the mastermind of the liquor policy scam.

Sachdeva was reacting to the CBI’s submissions in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday in a matter related to Kejriwal.

He said the Central probe agency’s counsel had convincingly presented a case against the Delhi chief minister projecting him the mastermind of the scam. It was on the direction Kejriwal wholesale liquor dealers’ commission was raised from 2 to 12 per cent in lieu of kickbacks.

The Delhi BJP chief claimed that the trail of Rs 45 crore kickbacks that went to the AAP was spent on the Goa elections.

He further alleged that the prime accused in the liquor scam Vijay Nayyar was allowed to live in a government bungalow, in close proximity to the Delhi CM’s official residence on the instructions of no one else but Kejriwal.

Sachdeva hit out at Kejriwal’s counsel for citing the case of a former Pakistan prime minister while pleading for Kejriwal’s bail.

The Delhi BJP has all along been accusing Kejriwal and the AAP of receiving kickbacks in the (now scrapped) Delhi excise policy.

The saffron party alleged that surcharges like PPAC, etc. have been bumped up by the discoms in connivance with the Delhi government during summer forcing the people of the city to pay spiked power bills.