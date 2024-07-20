AAP censures LG’s letter to CS on Kejriwal, claims threat to CM’s life

The Aam Aadmi party on Saturday criticised the LG’s actions by questioning his intentions and claiming that there was a genuine threat to the Delhi CM’s life. AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), alleging, “What kind of joke are you making, LG Sir? Would a man intentionally lower his sugar levels at night? This is very dangerous. LG Sir, if you don’t understand the disease, you shouldn’t write such a letter. God forbid you ever face such a situation.”

Delhi Minister Atishi stated that Arvind Kejriwal, who has been a diabetes patient for decades, experiences frequent fluctuations in his sugar levels, putting him at risk of serious and chronic conditions.

She further elaborated, “Constantly rising sugar levels can lead to severe and chronic diseases, but a sudden drop can be fatal, leaving the patient with little time. This can result in a brain stroke, coma, brain hemorrhage, or even death.”

Atishi also accused the BJP of conspiring to harm Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating, “There is a plot to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP is behind this conspiracy. The Chief Minister’s sugar levels have dropped below 50 more than eight times. In such conditions, CM Kejriwal is at risk of going into a coma or suffering a brain stroke.”

Earlier, Atishi also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is politicising Kejriwal’s health, emphasising, “He has had diabetes for the past 30 years, with frequent fluctuations in his sugar levels.”

The reactions come after the Lieutenant Governor’s Office wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, expressing his concern over the “wilful low-calorie diet” of Arvind Kejriwal in jail, despite sufficient food being provided to him. The letter said that Kejriwal has lost weight in jail as he has not fully consumed the prescribed diet intentionally.

“The LG has expressed concern over the non-consumption of prescribed medical diets and medications by Chief Minister Kejriwal. He has also asked that reasons thereof may be ascertained from him since deviations from the same could also have medical and legal ramifications,” the letter said.