Thirty five Delhi Police officers have been conferred police medal for their services during Independence Day celebrations. Out of all, 16 officers were awarded police medal for gallantry, three received president’s police medal for distinguished service and 16 got police medal for meritorious service.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manishi Chandra, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Govind Sharma, Inspector Vinay Kumar, Inspector Sanjay Gupta, Inspector Rajesh Kumar, Inspector Kailash Singh Bisht, and Dharmendra Kumar, Inspector Ravinder Joshi and Vinod Badola, ASI Shiv Yadav, SI Ajaibeer Singh, SI Devender Singh, Sub-Inspector (SI) Banay Singh and Late Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma (posthumously) have been awarded president’s police medal for gallantry.

Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Rajesh Khurana, ASI Mahesh Singh Yadav and ASI Bhupender Singh have been awarded president’s police medal for distinguished service, while the DCP Amit Roy, DCP Anil Kumar Lall, DCP Mohammad Irshad Haider, ACP Nirmala Devi, ACP kailash Chandra, ACP Rajesh Gaur, ACP Chandra Kanta, Inspector Narender Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Pramod Kumar, ASI Manju Chauhan, SI Nirmala Devi, ASI Rakesh Kumar Sharma and ASI Sita Ram Yadav, HC Sudhir Kumar and Mukesh Kumar have been conferred police medal for meritorious service.

DCP Manishi Chandra along with Inspector Ravinder Joshi, Inspector Vinod Kumar Badola and SI Banay Singh have been awarded for their bravery while encounter with dreaded criminal Surinder Malik alias Neetu Dabodha on October 24, 2013.

Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who was killed during ‘Batla House’ encounter in 2008, has been awarded a police gallantry medal posthumously for the seventh time on the occasion of Independence Day. Inspector Sharma was conferred with Ashok Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, in 2009. He was also a part of an operation in Jammu where he and his team confronted JEM militants in 2007.

IPS Rajesh Khurana, recently posted as Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), in Delhi, has been awarded president’s police medal for distinguished service. He joined Indian Police Service in 1994 and began his professional career as ACP in Central District, Delhi.