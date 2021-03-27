Two workers died after reportedly inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank of a banquet hall in east Delhi’s Ghazipur arae, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Lokesh (35) and Prem Chand (40), were reported to be residents of Trilokpuri in Delhi.

They had allegedly entered the tank to clean it on Thursday evening and were found dead inside it subsequently, police said, adding that they were not given any protective gear and were offered ? 3,000 for the work.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. “The housekeeping staff of the banquet hall called the two workers for cleaning the tank at 7.30 pm and around 10 pm, they were found dead,” police official Deepak Yadav said.

Teams from the fire department, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and the MCD visited the spot, he said, adding that the two men were taken to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead. A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 9 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act has been registered, the official added.