Centre issues advisory to states over heat wave impact on workers

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has asked all States and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure preparedness and effective management of the impact of coming heat wave conditions on workers and labourers employed in different sectors.

In a letter addressed to chief secretaries and administrators of all states and Union territories (UTs), Union Labour Secretary Arti Ahuja, on Tuesday, emphasised the need to issue directions to occupiers, employers, construction companies and industries to undertake necessary steps to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme hot weather.

The labour secretary referred to the seasonal outlook issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for this year’s Hot Weather Season in her letter. The outlook indicated above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of North East India, East and Central India and some part of Northwest India.

She listed various strategic steps required to be taken like re-scheduling of working hours for employees and workers, ensuring adequate drinking water facilities at work places, making provision for emergency ice packs and heat illness prevention material for construction workers.

The Labour Secretary has advised coordination with Health Departments to ensure regular health check-up of the workers, adhering to Health Advisory issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for Employers and Workers.

The letter impressed upon the need to issue instructions to Managements of Mines asking them to undertake immediate steps to make provision for rest areas, adequate quantity of cool water and electrolyte supplements near the workplace.

Some of the other measures suggested by the Labour Secretary are: allowing work at slow pace in case a worker feels unwell, allowing rest times and flexible schedules to let workers do the hardest work during the coolest parts of the day, assigning a two-person crew to perform work during extremely hot temperatures, ensuring proper ventilation in underground mines and making workers aware of dangers from excessive heat and humidity and remedial measures.

Apart from factories and mines, the Labour Secretary has also impressed upon the need to pay special attention to construction workers, and brick kiln workers and to carry out adequate information dissemination at Labour Chowks.