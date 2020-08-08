A total of 1,299 fresh cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Delhi on Thursday, which pushed the cumulative total of such patients to 1,41,531, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The single-day count of such cases on Wednesday was 1,076 and it was 674 on Tuesday.

The number of Covid tests done today In the city was 20,436. The count of such tests conducted on Wednesday was 16,785 whereas the tests conducted on Tuesday numbered 9,295.

The number of single day cases of Covid-19 was found to be increasing with the rise in the number of daily tests conducted in the national capital.

There were now 1,27,124 recovered Covid cases in Delhi, including 1,008 patients discharged by various hospitals now after they got cured.

The Covid recovery rate was 89.82 per cent now whereas it was 89.93 per cent on Wednesday.

The health bulletin stated that the city had 10,348 active cases which was higher than yesterday’s figure of 10,072 cases.

There were 15 patients who died of Covid-19 and were taken into account today, raising the cumulative total of such fatalities in Delhi to 4,059.

The patients taking treatment under the system of home isolation numbered 5,244, the bulletin added. The number of containment zones or red zones in the city stood at 466.