100 EV charging stations to be operational in two months: Kejriwal

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched 11 high-tech electric charging stations to promote the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the state.

These charging stations have been developed at Indraprastha Metro Station Parking, Subhas Nagar Metro Station Parking, Vasant Vihar Metro station, Kair Depot, Dwarka Mor Metro Station Parking, Shadipur DTC Depot, Sarita Vihar Metro Station Parking, Mohan Estate Metro Parking, Harkesh Nagar Okhla Metro Station Parking, Hauz Khas Metro Station Parking and Parking Area Near Star Mall Mayur Vihar.

Kejriwal said 100 charging stations with 900 charging points and 103 swapping stations to be operational in two months across the state.

A special ceremony was held at the premises of Indraprastha Metro Station Parking, where one of the 11 stations has been developed.

Kejriwal said, “Driving an EV after charging them here would be extremely cheap — it would barely cost 7 paise/km for two wheelers, 8 paise/km for three wheelers and 33 paise/km for four wheelers.”

He said, “There are 73 charging points and 12 swapping stations at these 11 charging stations, where consumers will be charged at the rate of Rs 3 per unit.”

Under the EV policy, we have set a target of ensuring that 25% of total vehicles purchased in Delhi by 2024 are EVs, said the CM adding that we have already achieved 10 per cent in two years.

In the last two years, 70,000 electric vehicles have been purchased in Delhi.

He added, “Delhi already has close to 2900 public charging points and 250 swapping stations. Through Delhi Government’s initiative these charging points have been set in public spaces like malls, theatres, RWAs, office premises.”

The CM stated, “There are many unique aspects about the Delhi Government’s PPP approach to developing public charging and swapping infrastructure. For setting up these charging and swapping stations, Delhi Government has provided land at highly concessional rates and electrical infrastructure of up to 100kW on each site.”

Rest of the input costs are being borne by the private entities.