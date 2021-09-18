10,436 applications received by Delhi govt under Mukhyamantri Covid-19 pariwaar arthik sahayta yojana

Over ten thousand applications have been received under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwaar Arthik Sahayata Yojna launched by the Kejriwal Government to provide financial help to the dependents of people who lost their lives due to Corona so far.

Out of this 2,499 applications have been received under the monthly assistance scheme and 7,937 under the one-time assistance scheme. At the same time, the government has started giving financial help to 1,188 beneficiaries under the monthly assistance scheme, while 5,675 applications have been approved under the one-time ex-gratia scheme.

Out of 5,675 applications approved under the one-time ex-gratia scheme, the names of 2,764 are available in the list of the Union Home Ministry, while 2,911 applications have not been matched with the list of MHA. At the same time, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said that efforts are being made to provide quick financial help to the beneficiaries by disbursing the applications received under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwaar Arthik Sahayata Yojna at the earliest.

The Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwaar Arthik Sahayata Yojna has been started by the Delhi Government to provide financial help to the dependent families of those who lost their lives due to Corona. Under this scheme, two schemes are being run by the Social Welfare Department, Monthly Financial Assistance Scheme and One Time ex-gratia Payment Scheme.

A total of 2,499 applications have been received by the Social Welfare Department under the monthly assistance scheme.

After scrutiny and verification of the received applications, 256 applications have been rejected due to various reasons. At the same time, after the acceptance of the applications found correct in the verification, the Social Welfare Department has started giving the benefit of monthly assistance scheme to 1,188 beneficiaries and so far Rs 45.65 lakh has been distributed under this scheme.

Gautam said, “the Delhi Government has controlled Corona very well under the able leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Despite this, many people of Delhi have lost their loved ones. We cannot reduce their grief, but the Delhi Government stands with all the families who have lost their loved ones. Also, the Delhi Government is serious about providing all possible help to all the children who have lost their parents and have become orphans. The Delhi Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwaar Arthik Sahayata Yojna scheme to help such families.”