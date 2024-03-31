Lokesh gets Z plus security; YSRCP unhappy

The Union Home Ministry has upgraded the security provided to TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh to the Z plus category but it has not gone down well with the ruling YSRCP which criticised the move. Lokesh had been accorded Z plus security along with former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu due to Maoist threat but the YSRCP government under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had downgraded it to Y category.

The security cover was increased following intelligence reports ahead of the elections. Lokesh had complained to the Centre about inadequate security cover during his Yuva Galam marches. However, his security cover was increased only after the TDP entered into an alliance with Jana Sena and the BJP for Lok Sabha elections. A total of 22 security personnel, including NSG commandos, will be deployed round-the-clock.

However, the YSRCP took a jibe at the TDP chief and his son over the increased security cover. YSRCP minister Botsa Satyanarayana alleged that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had entered into an alliance with the BJP only to ensure Z plus category security for his son. Questioning the decision to upgrade the security to Nara Lokesh, Botsa Satyanarayana said: “Better security cover can be given to chief ministers and Opposition leaders but why to Lokesh?” Taking a dig at Nara Lokesh, he said he would require enhanced security to enter his constituency Mangalagiri. “People facing public anger and those who indulge in loose talks require extra security,” the YSRCP leader said.

