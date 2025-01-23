“Delhi will not tolerate your hooliganism”: Kejriwal slams Amit Shah over “harassment” of AAP workers

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged ‘harassment’ of AAP workers by the police, and said that while he might have been done “hooliganism” in Gujarat, Delhi will not accept such behaviour.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, “Amit Shah ji has completely lost his temper. Amit ji, you may have committed hooliganism in Gujarat, but Delhi will not tolerate your hooliganism.”

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh also alleged that the BJP, “fearing defeat”, is harassing AAP workers in Delhi using police.

In a post on X, Singh said, “The BJP is losing the elections badly. The police, scared of defeat, are harassing our workers. Delhi Police is raiding the house of AAP worker Bunty Shekhawat in BR Camp of the New Delhi Legislative Assembly, flouting the rules and laws. @ECISVEEP @CPDelhi, take cognizance of the incident.”

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that their party workers were detained by the police on the basis of “false complaints.”

“BJP is going to lose in the New Delhi constituency. When Parvesh Verma distributes money and other things, no action is taken even after we file complaints about it. On the other hand, a false complaint was made against our party workers, and based on that, they were detained. How can we campaign in such a situation?” Singh said.

Advertisement

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while the BJP got only three and eight seats in these elections.