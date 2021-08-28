Delhi Vidhan Sabha organises 6th felicitation ceremony for healthcare workers

On Friday evening, the Delhi Vidhan Sabha organised its 6th felicitation ceremony for the healthcare workers of Government hospitals, Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Vasant Kunj, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar; Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri and Burari Hospital in North West Delhi.

The healthcare workers have been conferred with the title of ‘Corona Warriors’ owing to their extraordinary and selfless service in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi health minister expressed his utmost gratitude to the ‘Corona Warriors’ for their dedicated service which saved precious lives, saying that their sacrifice cannot be forgotten and shall be written in the pages of history in letters of gold.

Satyendar Jain, while addressing the gathering said, “The Kejriwal Government salutes the selfless and dedicated service of healthcare workers, who had put their own lives at stake and stood with the Delhi Government day in and day out to fight this deadly disease”.

He further said, “We are doing our best and learning from our experiences to prevent the third wave but following COVID appropriate behavior is very important, thus people must not become negligent.”

Jain also used the platform to reiterate that the Kejriwal Government’s preparations ahead of the impending third wave are thorough. The government has its ear to the ground and is not taking any chances.

“The Kejriwal Government is preparing on all fronts for the third wave, 37,000 COVID-19 dedicated beds are being laid out, and these include 12,000 ICUs. Along with this, 47 PSA oxygen plant along with 5 LMO storage tanks have already been set up in the city with many more to come up, moreover our vision is to move a step forward by making ICU facilities so readily available in the capital that even a normal oxygen bed can be converted into an ICU one instantly without having to shift the patients,” he said.