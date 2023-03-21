Commonwealth Parliamentary Association felicitates Assam Guv Kataria

The Rajasthan branch of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) felicitated the Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria for his outstanding contribution to parliamentary procedure as an MLA and for holding a number of ministerial portfolios in BJP regime in the state at a special function here last evening.

At the event, MLA of Shiv constituency Ameen Khan (Congress) was adjudged the best MLA of 2022 and Anita Bhadel of Ajmer-South constituency as the Best MLA of year 2023.

Speaking on the occasion in the assembly after the day business was adjourned, Kataria called upon legislators to work for a democracy in the country in which all people could participate.

Kataria who was leader of opposition (BJP) in Rajasthan Assembly till February, said that it was the responsibility of the people’s representatives to ensure an effective and meaningful democracy. The more the House runs, the better we will be able to keep the public’s point, he added while addressing CPA meeting here.

The Governor said, “People have immense loyalty towards democracy in the country. The House can do the work of making democracy meaningful. There should be arguments in the House but there should not be differences of opinion, otherwise democracy will be weakened”.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that in the last 75 years many governments have changed in India. Despite this, the roots of democracy kept getting stronger in this country with a population of 140 crores, he added.

The Speaker of Legislative Assembly Dr. C.P. Joshi said, “Both of ruling and Opposition parties have an important role in a democracy. It is necessary for both the parties to discharge their role effectively. The quality of debate in the House is important. The government should frame policies in such a way that public aspirations can be fulfilled”.

Sanyam Lodha, a legislator and secretary of CPA-Rajastehan Branch said, “Rajasthan is in a better position in the national scenario of parliamentary democracy. Our goal should be to establish a casteless society”.

Among others who addressed the function included UDH and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, and Deputy leader of BJP R S Rathore.