Delhi Police trace hoax bomb threats, suspect political angle

Delhi Police has made a breakthrough in the investigation into a series of hoax emails sent to schools across the city, which had caused widespread panic and disruption since February 2024 suspecting the involvement of an NGO having connection with a political party.

Addressing a press conference, Madhup Tiwari, Special CP (Law and Order), revealed that the mails, sent over a span of almost a year, led to school closures, postponed examinations, and significant inconvenience to students and staff.

Tiwari added that tracking the origin of these emails proved challenging due to the use of advanced technologies like VPNs, which masked the sender’s location. Despite this, a breakthrough came with the arrest of a school child on January 8 and his device revealed that 400 such mails were sent from it.

Further investigation into the boy’s background revealed connections to an NGO linked to a political party. “The NGO is part of a civil society group that has questioned the hanging of Afzal Guru,” Tiwari said, adding that this has prompted the police to explore a possible political angle to the case.

A forensic examination of the minor’s devices is underway, along with an analysis of digital evidence to uncover any additional involvement. “We are investigating how this boy managed to send such a large volume of emails and whether he acted alone or with assistance. The investigation is ongoing,” Tiwari said.