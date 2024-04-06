Delhi Police nabs cyber fraudster from Raipur over fake ads

The Delhi Police have arrested a cyber fraudster from Raipur who used to dupe people by posting lucrative advertisements on his social media profile for selling machine tools and their spares at reduced prices.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police North East District Dr Joy Tirkey, he also used to provide fake invoices in the name of a Raipur based reputed firm.

An online complaint regarding cheating in the name of providing machinery at cheaper rates was received by the Cyber unit of the North East district, wherein the complainant Naim Pasha informed the cops that on August 21 lat year while he was browsing for some tools online, he came across a FB page of a reputed company dealing in

machine tools and he paid Rs. 50,000 as advance for his purchase.

Advertisement

Later during communication through social media platform with the alleged firm, the complainant was influenced being offered a very lucrative price from the seller, which made him paying the remaining amount of Rs 5,70,050 in five installments under the heads like packaging, transportation etc.

The company even provided for invoices and transportation acknowledgments to establish trust, however after paying the money, he did not get any response from the said company, and their phone was not reachable.

During the probe, the Delhi Police traced the accused through the bank accounts where the amount was transferred, which led to the ATM from where the money was withdrawn.

The location of the ATM was found in Raipur, where police teams were deputed and after three days of efforts with the help of local sources, the suspect was apprehended.

He was identified as Raushan Kumar, who was a native of village Karan Bigha, Nalanda, Bihar.

A total of seven cell phones and four ATM cards, forged company stamps and other documents were recovered from his possession.

It was also found that the accused has so far cheated more than 20 people to the tune of approximately Rs 20 lakh during the past year.