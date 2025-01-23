Delhi Police goes hi-tech with deployment of AI chatbot for assembly polls

The Delhi Police on Thursday deployed an artificial intelligence-based bilingual chatbot built using extensive poll-related data banks available online to ensure smooth and efficient execution of election duties.

The AI Chatbot delivers dynamic and accurate responses tailored to users’ needs and can be accessed easily through a dedicated link and QR code, ensuring swift and seamless usage, by police personnel on the ground.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime and Nodal officer for assembly polls), Devesh Chandra Srivastava stated that the chatbot has been designed to be user-friendly and is capable of simplifying complex instructions and providing practical support to personnel who are in need of quick and accurate information while performing their duties.

Moreover, it also provides a real-time response to queries which enables them to access crucial relevant data and information without any delay.

It consists of two solutions; ‘Chunav Mitra’ and ‘Cyber Sarthi’. The first enables the dissemination of key instructions and guidelines issued both by the Election Commission and the city police. It acts as a vital tool for field officers who require immediate reference on a real time basis, while they are on duty.

The second one focuses on providing cyber security guidelines, ensuring the safe use of digital platforms and tools by police personnel during the duty hours.

This initiative of Election Cell, PHQ highlights the police’s commitment to harness technology for efficient, responsive, and lawful election management. It ensures that every officer, regardless of rank or assignment, is equipped with the technological aids and knowledge necessary to uphold the integrity of the election process, the Special CP mentioned.