Delhi Police cracks attempt to murder case of police informer

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has cracked an attempt to murder case within 24 hours with the arrest of three accused persons, the police said on Saturday.

According to police, the complainant in the case was thrashed by the accused for being an informer in a case related to drugs.

Complainant, who is a resident of Madanpur Khadar stated that he is informer in a Drug case in which the special units of the police had seized 483 Kg of Ganja and Mohammed Haifz a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave along with Ajay Rai, Sadiq, Vishwas and Hakla Babu alias Safiq were the accused in this regard, and were on the run.

As per the police, the complainant told that he was continuously being threatened by the accused persons, and on April 14, Zakir, Salauddin, Sunny Ghoda, Bhola, Ravi and Saurav alias Lefty along with their associates assaulted him at his house with iron rods and sticks on directions the drug case accused Ajay and Hafiz.

The victim was admitted in AIIMS Trauma Centre in an injured condition, while the Police recorded his statement and registered a case.

The team of Crime Branch Southern Range under overall supervision of ACP Naresh Solanki was constituted by DCP Crime- II Rakesh Paweriya, to work out the case, wherein informers were deployed and searches were conducted at possible hideouts of the criminals.

On Saturday, the team traced down the accused persons and arrested them with verifying their identities as Saurabh alias Lefty, Abhishek alias Bhola and Sunny alias Ghoda.

They were nabbed from Kalindi Kunj, all of them were named in FIR.

During sustained interrogation they disclosed that Ajay and Hafiz were known to them and on the instance of the both, they had beaten up the complainant ina bid to teach him a lesson for being an informer of police.

The police also found that the accused Sunny had previous involvement in two cases including a murder case registered at Jaitpur Police Station.