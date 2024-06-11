Delhi Mayor inspects toll plaza under Narela zone

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspected the toll plaza located at Safiabad border under Narela zone here on Tuesday to know about the problems and inconveniences being caused due to it.

During the inspection, the Mayor observed that the toll plaza is situated in a densely populated area in Delhi about a kilometer away from the border. Also , there are three schools in that location.

Oberoi interacted with the locals who told her about the heavy traffic jams and an unorganised parking of HMVs on the roadside near the plaza. Most often, such traffic jams are so long that the kids get late in reaching the school.

Advertisement

She asked the zonal Deputy Commissioner and other officials to take appropriate actions in order to resolve the issues of the locals at the earliest.

The Mayor said that a meeting will soon be organised with all the stakeholders regarding the shifting of toll plaza and all possible efforts be made to address the local।issues.

During the inspection of the Mayor, Councillor from Ward No 1 Shweta Khatri, Deputy Commissioner of Narela Zone Pawan Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Toll Tax Department Sumit Kumar along with other officials of Narela Zone were also present.