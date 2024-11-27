State sanctions funds for revamped of Rishra Seva Sadhan hospital

The residents of Rishra are thankful to Mamata Banerjee for taking special initiative to set up Rishra Seva Sadan hospital, which was closed for years due to legal tangles.

Previously, a high-power state and district health department team carried out inspection and a team of engineers marked the required building modifications and renovation to be carried out to suit the purpose.

A senior doctor from the health department said, the department has already sanctioned the most advanced medical equipment. In the first stage, a 50-bed hospital will be set up with departments of ultrasonography, X-ray, laboratory and other medical services. Later, more beds will be added with more advanced treatment facilities.

The Rishra civic body chairman Vijay Sagar Mishra said, “It is a matter of great joy for the residents of Rishra that Rs 1.80 crore is sanctioned for the hospital infrastructure and renovation, and additional 1crore for medical equipment. The Rishra Seva Sadan, which lay closed for years due to legal disputes, is now all set to reopen from the new year.”

A puja ceremony was organised within the premises of the hospital.