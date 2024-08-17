Delhi LG reviews traffic issues in city; new app in offing

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the Delhi Traffic Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to develop an App in coordination wherein pictures of illegally / unauthorizedly parked vehicles could be uploaded from a phone, so that action could be taken in real time / at the earliest.

The LG gave the direction at a meeting chaired by him to review the traffic situation in the city along with the Special CPs of the two traffic zones, the Transport Commissioner and the MCD on Friday.

During the meeting, parking in the national capital was discussed as a major area of concern that needed to be addressed by various agencies.

The LG said, “As a pilot, in the NDMC area, gardeners, who are present in their respective areas, will be authorized to take pictures of any wrongly parked vehicles and upload it on the said App for further penal action. Ways of incentivizing the gardeners for this work to be explored. ”

He directed that the Traffic Police to be involved in managing parking areas and spaces.

The LG also directed that electric vehicles to be provided with substantial discount in parking charges.

“This apart from encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles as a preferred choice will also go a long way in addressing the pollution caused by vehicular emission,” he said.

Apart from this, the LG also instructed the Traffic Police to enforce the use of designated bus lanes on the left of roads by all heavy vehicles.

The Police was also asked to coordinate with the Transport Department to speedily undertake the scrapping of condemned and old police vehicles lying in various yards in the city.