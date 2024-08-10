Delhi LG plants sapling under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena planted a sapling of rudraksha under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) here on Saturday.

Saxena planted the sapling at Lodhi Garden in honour of his mother, Vedwati Saxena, in the presence of New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC Chairman Naresh Kumar, Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, and Council Member Girish Sachdeva.

Speaking on the occasion, the LG said, “The Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day, aims to improve green cover, mitigate pollution, and sustain the environment.”

“It is heartening to see both government agencies and citizens participating in this campaign with great enthusiasm. With collective efforts, we will strengthen Delhi’s green lungs and make the national Capital a better place to live,” Saxena said, while congratulating the NDMC for the plantation drive in which city residents and NDMC employees planted more than 10,000 saplings of various species.

The LG added that to improve the green cover of Delhi, a target has been set to plant 76 lakh trees and shrubs by local bodies, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and other agencies in their respective areas.

In all, more than 10,000 saplings were planted by NDMC employees, Resident Welfare Association (RWAs), Market Traders Association (MTAs), morning walkers, joggers, cyclists visiting gardens and parks, visitors and citizens of New Delhi, school students, teachers, and the general public in the NDMC area.

In the ensuing monsoon season, the NDMC said it will implement a Green Action Plan by launching a tree plantation drive with a target of planting around 12,000 trees and 6 lakh shrubs and saplings in its area.