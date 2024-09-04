Delhi LG orders desilting of INA market drain

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inspected the INA drain in the INA market area opposite Dilli Haat and asked concerned officials to immediately desilt and clean it.

This Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) drain, not cleaned and desilted for several years, is filled with thousands of tonnes of garbage and construction debris. Saxena’s visit to the area on Tuesday was first by any high ranking dignitary during the last 10 years, the LG office said on Wednesday.

Following LG’s inspection of the area, heavy machinery was deployed after breaking portions of the side walls of the INA drain to access it. The LG instructed officials to create a permanent ramp alongside the drain to facilitate future cleaning operations.

Saxena was informed that informal settlements (jhuggis) located at the banks of the INA Drain were contributing to the significant pollution of the drain by dumping large quantities of garbage and sewage directly into it. Some jhuggis had extended right into the way of the drain as well.

He instructed the MCD officials to construct a fence around the drain to prevent people from dumping waste into it.

It may be noted that de-silting of the Kushak Drain, into which the INA drain feeds, had begun on August 4 following a previous visit by the LG.

The de-silting operation commenced with use of heavy machinery at three different spots of the drain in the area, immediately after the LG’s visit to the site.

The MCD officials estimated that the drain contained over 50,000 tonnes of waste, which included garbage and construction and demolition waste. Despite the significant challenge, over a thousand tonnes of debris were removed on the first day alone and will continue till the drain is totally cleaned.