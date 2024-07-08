Delhi LG launches public amusement portal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday launched the ‘Public Amusement Portal’ at an event held at NDMC Convention Centre in the city.

Speaking on the occasion Saxena said, “This digital transformation marks a significant leap forward in augmenting ‘ease-of-doing-business’, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“By embracing technology, we have today launched this Unified Portal for Amusement Activities, which will overhaul, simplify and unify the licensing process for venues including amusement parks, auditoriums, and video game parlors in the Capital,” he said.

The LG shared the transformative strides that had been made in rationalising, demystifying and easing the regulation and licensing procedures and processes during the last two years.

The Licensing Unit of Delhi Police, in collaboration with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed the Unified Portal for Amusement Activities, a transformative platform aimed at enhancing the efficiency of licensing processes across Delhi. This initiative builds upon the success of the modified unified portal for Licensing of Eating and Lodging establishments, previously launched by LG in 2023, to now encompass performances at licensed/unlicensed premises, amusement parks, auditoriums, and video game parlors.

The Unified Portal streamlines the application process, significantly reducing paperwork and simplifying submission requirements. By integrating various regulatory authorities such as Municipal Bodies, Delhi Fire Service, and Delhi Police onto a single platform, the portal ensures seamless coordination and real-time processing of applications.