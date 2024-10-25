Delhi LG approves Rs 20 lakh aid to family of foot constable

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday approved financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased foot constable Jaipal.

Saxena has approved the grant of financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh for accidental death of Foot Constable Jaipal from LG/Chief Minister (CM) Relief Fund, as per the LG office.

The payment of financial assistance will be granted to his wife, it said.

“The deceased Jaipal was deployed on a contractual basis in the Enforcement Wing of the Transport Department on 7th April, 2016. He tragically lost his life on 22nd June, 2017, while reaching to perform his field duty with his team near Mukarba Chowk, after being struck by an unidentified vehicle,” the LG office said on Friday.

This case had been pending before the Transport Department of the Government National Capital Territory of Delhi for more than 5 years, it said.

“The Transport Department processed the case for financial assistance to Late Jaipal based on precedents established for five other contractual Foot Constables who tragically lost their lives in accidents while on duty between 2016 and 2020. These individuals had each received Rs 20 lakh in financial assistance from the LG/CM Relief Fund,” it added.