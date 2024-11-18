Delhi Govt. taking all steps to reduce pollution :Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that the state government has intensified its efforts to curb air pollution amid the worsening air quality of the national capital, and instructed the Health Department to form a Special Task Force in wake of health risks related to the escalated bad air situation.

He announced the implementation of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan’s stage- IV (GRAP- IV) in response to this crisis. He expressed strong concern over the central government’s alleged inaction, particularly aiming at the silence of the Union Environment Minister and the refusal of the BJP-led government to take responsibility.

He emphasized the alarming rise in pollution levels, which have been exacerbated by stubble burning and other factors, with several areas recording very high AQI readings surpassing 400. The Delhi minister stated, “The entire North India has now fallen into the grip of severe pollution. Elderly people are facing difficulty in breathing, and schools for children are being forced to close. People’s lives are being continuously impacted negatively by this.”

He accused the BJP- led centre of not taking the step to convene a meeting with IIT Kanpur to analyze and prepare for emergency measures such as artificial rain to clear the smog. He said, “This delay has left Delhi’s residents to suffer the dire consequences of pollution, and even now, there’s no sign of proactive steps from the central government.”

Rai further said, “The BJP have left half of India in a state of medical emergency, remaining silent without taking action. They neither speak nor act, nor do they allow others to act. This is unacceptable.”The Delhi minister said that the state government is doing everything within its capacity to address the problem, and urged the centre to take necessary actions.

“Emergency measures must be implemented immediately to protect North India from the devastating impact of this pollution,” Rai said.

Rai further highlighted the severity of the situation, noting, “In North India, Bahadurgarh’s AQI has reached 477, Bhiwani 468, Churu’s 472, Gurugram’s 448, and Dharuhera 410. Pollution’s impact, combined with the changing weather, is becoming increasingly deadly across North India,” he added.

According to Rai, with the implementation of GRAP- IV in Delhi, under which the entry of large trucks and BS-IV diesel vehicles has been banned, and all types of construction and demolition activities have been completely restricted. Only CNG, electric, BS-VI diesel, and commercial vehicles providing essential goods and services will be exempted, he added.

According to Rai, “All schools have been closed, except for classes 10 and 12. Instructions have been given to provide masks to students. Guidelines have been issued for this. The Health Department has been directed to form a special task force to ensure the treatment of pollution-related patients.”

He further mentioned that in the month of August, he had written to the Union Environment Minister regarding the situation, and now with reduced wind speeds and thick smog over the region, the outcomes of the inaction are being witnessed.