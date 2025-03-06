AAP holds meeting of councilors for organisational reshuffling

Seeking to initiate reshuffling in the party, AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai on Thursday chaired a meeting of the councilors, asking them to strengthen the political outfit.

Notably, the AAP had held a few other meetings in this regard in the past with candidates and office-bearers. The meeting was crucial after claims of the BJP to form their own Mayor in the MCD during the scheduled polls in April this year.

Speaking with the media after the meeting, Rai noted that alongside strengthening the party structure, councilors would continue their role in public service, ensuring that the AAP remains a formidable force in Delhi’s political landscape.

“The meeting was focused on two points: first, gathering suggestions from councilors for the organisational restructuring process, and secondly to discuss the role of councilors in effectively raising the issues of the public in the civic house,” Rai said.

Criticising the BJP over the issue of promised honorarium to women in the city, Rai claimed, “Residents expect the BJP-led government to present a budget aligned with their needs, and hopefully, the BJP will honour its promise and implement a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 by March 8.”

He added, “The BJP has been running the government at Centre for years and is well aware of the workings of the system. Despite knowing everything, it made a commitment to provide Rs 2,500 to women. The people of Delhi now demand that the BJP government fulfill PM Modi’s guarantee at the earliest.”