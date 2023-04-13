Delhi govt releases Rs 100 crore to its 12 fully-funded DU colleges

The Delhi government has released a grant of Rs 100 crore in the first quarter for its fully-funded 12 colleges under Delhi University (DU).

Giving this information at a press conference on Thursday, Delhi Education Minister Atishi shared that since the Kejriwal Government came to power in Delhi, there has been an increase in the budget allocated to these colleges by more than 300 per cent, which, she said shows the government’s commitment to education.

Speaking about the government’s vision to always keep education on priority, the Delhi education minister said, “Ever since the government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came to power in Delhi, the education sector has been given the largest share in the budget every year.”

She added that there are several universities in Delhi included in the higher education system of the Delhi government, including Ambedkar University, DTU, NSUT, DSEU, etc.

In addition to all these, the 12 colleges of Delhi University also play an important role in higher education in Delhi, which are fully funded by the Delhi government. These colleges play an important role as they work to provide education to girls in rural areas of Delhi.

“I am happy to say that this time the Delhi government has allocated a large amount in the budget for these 12 fully funded colleges, compared to previous years,” shared the education minister.

She further said, “In the financial year 2023-24, an amount of Rs 400 crore has been allocated by the government. Out of this, the first quarter of Rs 100 crore is being released today. It is the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide access to quality higher education to every child in Delhi. To ensure the same the fund of these 12 colleges is being increased by the government every year.”

In the year 2014-15, the allocation to these colleges was Rs 132 crore. In the year 2015-16 it rose to Rs 147 crore while during 2016-17, the amount was Rs 156 crore. In the year 2017-18, Rs 171 crore were allocated and in 2018-19, Rs 213 crore were allocated. In the year 2019-20, Rs 235 crore were allocated. In the year 2020-21, Rs 265 crore were allocated. In the year 2021-22, Rs 308 crore were allocated. In the year 2022-23, Rs 361 crore were allocated.

This year, an amount of Rs 400 crore has been allocated to these 12 colleges so that they can establish better facilities for all the students studying in them.

Twelve fully-funded colleges by the Delhi government are Acharya Narendra Dev College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Bhaskaracharya College,

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maharshi Valmiki College of Education, Shaheed Rajguru College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.