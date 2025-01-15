Delhi CEO flags off autos on voter awareness campaign

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi R Alice Vaz, on Wednesday, flagged off a fleet of specially designed autos with an aim to promote voter awareness ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

These autos will tour all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi spreading the message of the importance of voting and encouraging citizens to actively participate in the democratic process. More than 3,000 auto-rickshaws have been deployed for this awareness campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaz said, “Voting is not just a right but a responsibility that strengthens the foundation of democracy. Through this campaign, we hope to inspire every eligible voter in Delhi to come forward and make their voice heard.”

The autos, adorned with vibrant posters and slogans, will serve as mobile awareness units, disseminating information about voting procedures, polling dates, and the importance of every single vote. This innovative approach is part of a broader effort by the Election Commission to ensure maximum voter turnout and inclusive participation in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, recognising the growing threat of misinformation, disinformation and fake news, especially during Assembly elections, the CEO launched a dedicated Myth Vs Facts Register. This initiative aims to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process by providing a reliable repository of verified information related to elections in India.

She said, “This initiative is a significant step towards safeguarding Delhi voters from the harmful effects of fake news. By promoting transparency and accuracy, the Myth Vs Facts Register empowers citizens to make informed decisions during election.”