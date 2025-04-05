Improve Delhi hospitals alongside implementing Ayushman Yojana: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Saturday said that while implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi is a welcome move, the BJP-led government in the national capital must also take urgent steps to improve the deteriorating condition of the city’s hospitals, which have suffered due to the failures of the AAP government.

Yadav claimed that, relative to the country’s population of 145 crore, only 25 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued. He also pointed out that treatment under the scheme is available at just 32,000 hospitals, of which over 14,000 are private institutions.

Commenting on the MoU signed between the Delhi and Central governments to implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Congress leader noted that the agreement sets a target of issuing Ayushman cards to at least one lakh people by April 10. However, according to estimates, more than four lakh people aged above 70 live in Delhi alone.

He urged the Chief Minister to make public the detailed plan for issuing cards and providing medical coverage under the scheme. He questioned how the government plans to ensure treatment if even 10 percent of Delhi’s population of three crore seeks benefits under the scheme.