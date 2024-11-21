Delhi BJP’s protest near Kejriwal’s house over ‘Sheeshmahal’

Seeking answers from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over alleged irregularities related to the renovations at 6 Flag Staff Road, which used to be his official house when he was Delhi CM, the Delhi BJP on Thursday staged a massive protest near his present residence in the national capital

The party has alleged AAP spent crores of rupees to renovate the bungalow, termed by it as ‘Sheeshmahal,’ due to the reported luxurious fitments and amenities added to the same. The protest was led by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and recently-inducted leader Kailash Gahlot, that witnessed scores of saffron party workers gathering outside AAP chief’s present residence. BJP leaders and workers raised slogans against the AAP. Several protestors detained by the police were later released.

Addressing the protestors, the former AAP leader Gahlot said that Kejriwal’s official residence, also called ‘Sheeshmahal’, controversy is one of those issues which he had also mentioned in his resignation letter when he left that party. He alleged that the issue is very disturbing for anyone associated with the AAP because the kind of money spent on the bungalow is contradictory to the party’s ideology.

The former Delhi minister also claimed that when one looks at the kind of money spent on amenities and luxury at Sheeshmahal, it simply makes the person feel how the party’s values have been compromised. He added that he has served the people during his political career so far by residing at his own house only and did not look up to moving to any government bungalow. He added that the matter needs to be thoroughly probed.

Sachdeva said that Delhiites are asking this question that where did the material for living such a luxurious life in this ‘Sheeshmahal’ come from? He alleged that high end luxurious fitments were revealed to be present in the bungalow according to the recent inventory of the property.

The BJP leaders say this reflects a disregard for the principles of austerity that AAP once claimed to uphold. The party also alleged misuse of public funds for the renovation of the bungalow, and has demanded a thorough investigation into the source of funding for the works done at the said property. Sachdeva said that this time the people will give up the corrupt AAP government and elect BJP’s government which will work for the city’s development.