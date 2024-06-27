Delhi BJP welcomes dissolution of Delhi Dialogue & Development Commission

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday welcomed the dissolution of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Sachdeva said it is regrettable that the Arvind Kejriwal Government allegedly misused the commission, which was intended to facilitate development work, to financially uplift political allies. He alleged that they embroiled the commission, which was created with good written objectives, in controversies since its inception.

The saffron party’s city unit chief mentioned that the Kejriwal-led Delhi government announced the establishment of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission with the aim of enhancing Delhi’s development and administrative framework, and intended to appoint experts from their respective fields.

Advertisement

However, the Kejriwal Government allegedly used the commission as a means to permanently place AAP’s political workers.

Like the first chairman Ashish Khetan, the second chairman Jasmine Shah was also surrounded by controversies, Delhi BJP chief claimed, adding that it would not be an exaggeration to say that Kejriwal played the game of appointing his party workers in the name of experts, as exemplified by Ashish Khetan and Jasmine Shah.

Similarly, the three dismissed members were given crores of rupees in salary along with allowances over the past three years without any special qualifications, Sachdeva alleged.

Sachdeva said the people of Delhi now hope that the LG would soon reorganise the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission with experts as per its objectives. “It would be better if the AAP government cooperates with the Lieutenant Governor instead of creating a new controversy on this matter,” the BJP leader added.