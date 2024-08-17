Delhi BJP leaders and workers to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in city slums

Leaders of the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party along with its workers will celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday across nearly 300 slums and service colonies of the national capital, the party said on Saturday.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva will celebrate the festival to honour the bond between sisters and brothers with the sisters of Nehru Camp Sewa Basti of Vinod Nagar area on NH-24 in East Delhi.

Party MPs, MLAs, councilors, state, district, and mandal office bearers, along with senior leaders, will also celebrate in various colonies, the party said in a statement released here.

According to the saffron party’s state unit, senior party leader and MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will be present at Prasad Nagar Badarpur, Yogendra Chandolia in Sanjay Camp Samaypur Badli, Bansuri Swaraj in Arjun Camp Laxmibai Nagar, Leader of the Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta in Suraj Park Rohini and state general secretary Vishnu Mittal in JJ Cluster Anand Vihar, along with other party workers.

Meanwhile, the BJP has been actively taking up initiatives to improve the lives of those living in the slums of Delhi

Recently, the saffron party had organized free health check up camps at several slum areas, spreading awareness about keeping healthy.