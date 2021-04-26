Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that Delhi will provide free of cost vaccination to everyone above 18 years of age. He also informed that his government will buy 1.34 crore vaccine doses to inculcate in the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

“The rapid spread of coronavirus cases is worrying many people. The only solution in sight seems to be the vaccine and ensuring a swift administration campaign for the same. In light of this, the Delhi government has decided to administer the vaccine free of cost to all 18+ residents of Delhi. It will be our effort to carry this out swiftly and efficiently. Today we gave the go-ahead for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines for the state of Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

The CM stressed the need to carry out vaccination drive on war footing to tide over the deadly coronavirus pandemic. He said that the vaccines are emerging as a solution to this pandemic since those who have been administered the vaccine are either not contracting the virus or contracting only mild forms of it.

Kejriwal also shared an example of the United Kingdom which faced a situation similar to India is today, but mass vaccination helped the country to overcome the Covid-19 wave.

“Vaccine is emerging as a solution to this pandemic. Those who have been administered the vaccine are either not contracting the virus or contracting only mild forms of it. They can recover at home and do not have to be admitted to the hospital, even when they require hospitalization their recovery is easy and swift. If we move with this observation then successful vaccination of everyone will mean that the severity of the pandemic will end. Coronavirus will become like any other disease – manageable and with success rates of recovery.”

“The United Kingdom was facing a similar situation as India is today, one of the main factors behind their ability to overcome the wave was a robust vaccination drive. Experts agree that vaccination drives will aid in defeating the virus,” he said during a press conference.