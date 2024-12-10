Day after Rajouri Garden fire, CM Atishi orders Delhi Fire Services to conduct audit of city’s restaurants

A day after a fire broke out at a restaurant in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on Tuesday that the Fire

Department has been directed an audit of all the restaurants in the city and action against those found have been operating without fire licenses.

She hoped the audit would help prevent such incidents in the future. The CM said she felt relieved that no casualties occurred in yesterday’s fire except for minor injuries caused to a woman in her leg who is undergoing treatment for the same. “By God’s grace, no life was lost in the incident, and I thank the Fire Services for their prompt response to the emergency and bringing the fire under control in time, before it could spread further. They deserve all accolades for their job.”

According to Atishi, students of a coaching centre located above the restaurant had to jump out of windows to escape the fire.

Speaking to reporters, she said the restaurant from where the fire originated had been issued closure orders by the MCD, while the Fire Department had withdrawn its fire safety certificate as it did not have two exits, which is mandatory for the fire NOC.

Atishi said the police are investigating how the restaurant was operating and what triggered the blaze.

She assured that people found guilty of negligence would not be spared.