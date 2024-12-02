Customs officials seize Rs 10 cr worth of narcotics at IGI airport

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) have seized one kilogram of narcotic substances, valued at approximately Rs 10 crore, concealed in polythene pouches inside a trolley bag.

According to Delhi Customs, acting on intelligence inputs, two Indian passengers arriving from Phuket, Thailand, at Terminal 3 of IGIA were intercepted and directed to the green channel for baggage scrutiny.

During an X-ray scan, officials discovered 17 polythene pouches containing a green-colored narcotic substance, suspected to be hydroponic weed (a form of high-quality marijuana), weighing around one kilogram.

A diagnostic test confirmed the material as hydroponic weed, with an estimated street value of Rs 10 crore.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and one passenger has been arrested.

The seized narcotics, along with the concealing material and packaging, have been confiscated under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act. Further investigations are underway.

In a separate incident on Friday, Delhi Customs seized gold, in the form of chemical paste, concealed in the strip of a passenger’s underwear.

The passenger, who arrived from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, via Kuwait, was intercepted after crossing the Green Channel.