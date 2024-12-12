Criminals in the capital no longer fear the law: Kejriwal on Trilokpur shootout

In a veiled attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre for the law and order situation in the national capital, former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that criminals no longer fear the law.

Reacting to a news report about a gym trainer being shot at in the Trilokpuri area of East Delhi, Kejriwal wrote in a post, “Another morning with heartbreaking news. Bullets are being fired openly. Delhi’s criminals no longer have any fear of law and order.”

A 32-year-old gym trainer was shot at in the Trilokpuri area of East Delhi at midnight on Wednesday over the alleged long-standing family feud. The injured, identified as Ravi Yadav, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Patparganj, as per the police.

Advertisement

It may be mentioned here that the AAP had earlier staged a protest against the Centre over the law and order situation in the national capital at the Assembly premises. Holding aloft placards, party workers demanded fixing of “accountability” on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi highlighted the Central government’s “utter failure” in its duty to ensure the safety of the national capital’s citizens.

Cornering the Central government over law and order, she said, “The BJP-led Central government has only one responsibility in Delhi to ensure the safety of its citizens. However, it is now abundantly clear that the BJP-governed Central government has completely failed to keep the people of Delhi safe.”