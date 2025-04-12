Drain desilting work to begin in Sriniwaspuri to tackle water-logging: Minister Verma

Delhi’s Water and Public Works Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday conducted an inspection in South East Delhi’s Sriniwaspuri and issued urgent instructions to resolve the long-standing issue of water-logging in the area.

Verma stated that the main drain in Sriniwaspuri has been blocked for a long time, and last year, water up to four feet deep had entered several houses in the locality.

“The previous government and the then local MLA did absolutely nothing. But we don’t look at whose constituency it is — our aim is to work in every part of Delhi,” the minister said.

He announced that a work order for the desilting of the drain would be issued within a week, and the cleaning work would begin immediately thereafter.

Officials have been strictly instructed to record videos of the cleaning process to ensure actual on-ground progress, not just paperwork, the minister asserted.

Key instructions issued by the minister during the inspection included the desilting of the Sriniwaspuri drain from its starting point near East of Kailash, and the removal of all construction and demolition waste and debris over ducts before April 19.

He also instructed the construction of a boundary wall and installation of coil fencing over the culvert to prevent encroachments. The District Magistrate (South East) has been directed to ensure the removal of all encroachments in the affected area.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East District) has been asked to provide protection during the construction of the boundary wall over ducts.

The Minister has also directed the PWD to ensure that no drains are illegally connected to DJB ducts.

South Delhi MP Ramvir Bidhuri and the local Municipal Councillor were also present during the inspection. Both discussed the issues faced by local residents with the minister and appreciated the swift response and action plan.

Verma emphasized that the Delhi Government is working in mission mode to ensure that no area suffers from water-logging during the upcoming monsoon. Cleaning of major drains is being prioritized, and progress is being strictly monitored.

Replying to a question on GPS installation in Delhi Jal Board’s tankers, the minister said, “Not just GPS, we are also installing sensors and flow meters in all tankers. This will allow us to verify whether the tanker actually reaches its destination and whether it discharges water or not. There used to be massive irregularities in this, as the tanker mafia was active,” he added.