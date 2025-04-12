Delhi Assembly to adopt Centre’s APMS software for audit monitoring: Speaker

Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday announced that the Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to adopt the Central Government’s Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) software to enhance the monitoring of audit paragraphs issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

A high-level meeting was held on Friday to discuss the implementation, during which Gupta directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) of the Delhi Government to initiate the adoption of the APMS.

The decision followed a detailed presentation at the Speaker’s office on the functioning and advantages of the APMS. Officials from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) explained how the system aids in tracking, resolving, and monitoring audit observations effectively.

It was decided that the Central Government’s APMS would be used on a temporary basis until the Delhi Government develops its own platform.

In light of the upcoming meetings of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the Speaker instructed all relevant departments to prioritize the swift rollout of the system and ensure close coordination for its successful implementation.