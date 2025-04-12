Sachdeva slams Atishi’s remarks on Delhi CM’s husband, demands apology

In an open letter to AAP leader Atishi in response to her recent post on X regarding Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s husband, BJP Delhi state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday expressed shock, stating that the remark was an insult to a woman who has risen through the ranks—from serving as secretary of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) to becoming the CM—through her own hard work and commitment to public service.

Sachdeva demanded that Atishi delete the social media post and issue an apology to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

He emphasized that it is perfectly normal for a spouse to support their partner in politics, especially in addressing everyday public issues. It is common, he noted, for family members and party workers to collaborate with elected representatives.

Sachdeva stated that Gupta’s husband, Manish Gupta, has been a pillar of support in her journey, enabling her to focus on her responsibilities as both a politician and now the Chief Minister of Delhi.

As a senior leader in the BJP, Rekha Gupta herself acknowledges the crucial role that her husband and joint family have played in her success. With her husband’s unwavering support, she has been able to balance the rigors of political life while prioritizing the needs of her constituents, Sachdeva added.

He questioned whether Atishi being referred to as “Acting Chief Minister” by Arvind Kejriwal during his tenure was in itself not a deviation from democratic norms.

Sachdeva also brought up the symbolic chair Atishi reportedly placed beside the Chief Minister’s chair in the CM office, saying that it did not uphold democratic values.

He further questioned Sunita Kejriwal’s public address delivered after Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, allegedly from the Chief Minister’s chair, asking whether that act wasn’t a greater disregard for democratic principles.

Sachdeva also claimed that Mrs Kejriwal was referred to as “Hon’ble CM Madam” in official files by officers, and questioned whether that too was not a violation of democratic protocol.

In a strong rebuttal to Atishi’s post, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor added that the person Atishi was commenting on—Rekha Gupta—has been politically active since the age of 19. Gupta has served three terms as a councillor, held several party positions, and is now an MLA and the Chief Minister.

Kapoor asserted that not only her husband, but many of her brothers and party colleagues also support her in various capacities.

“Your post is not just an insult to Delhi’s students but also to the people of Shalimar Bagh and Pitampura, who have elected her four times. Atishi ji, our sister, didn’t enter politics through someone else’s backing. Rekha ji earned her place through sheer hard work,” Kapoor said.