Will ‘reciprocate’ to Channi for ‘discussions’ says Sidhu

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he will hold a discussion with Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab Congress chief on Thursday said he will “reciprocate” by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3 p.m. and the CM is “welcome for any discussions!”

“Chief Minister has invited me for talks … will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions!” Sidhu said in a tweet.

Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday citing his inability to “compromise” and on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over the appointment of the new Director-General of Police (DGP), Advocate General (AG), tainted ministers and said he is ready to sacrifice anything for the issues raised by him.

But the cricketer-turned-politician appears to be losing support among state party leaders over his sudden decision to quit the party post. Congress legislator Parminder Singh Pinki said Sidhu got a good chance to serve Punjab by becoming the party chief in the state.

“It’s his decision to quit. Ideally, he should have raised his issues in the party forum. He should have served (the state). He should sit with the CM, ministers and work it out. It will make no difference if one man (Sidhu) leaves,” he said.

Another party MLA, Kulbir Zira said everyone needs time to deliver results. “Even Sidhu needs time to prepare the Congress organisation. He should give time to the (Channi) government,” he added.

Defending the CM, Zira said the intention should be clear. If the CM’s intentions are clear, he will make things happen. “Bureaucrats are working up to 12 midnight. We will make officers work,” he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said he will hold a dialogue with Sidhu to sort out the issues raised by him.

“I called him (Sidhu) today (Wednesday). I have told him the party is supreme and the government implements the ideology of the party. So I have told him to come and hold a discussion (over issues raised by Sidhu). We can always correct the wrongdoings. We can have talked today or tomorrow, it depends on him,” Channi said.