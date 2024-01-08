2024 LS polls: Punjab Cong affairs-in-charge Yadav to be in Chandigarh for 3 days

The recently appointed Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Devendra Yadav will begin his three-day tour of Punjab on Tuesday.

Sources say this gave a clear indication that Congress was trying to ascertain their strength in each of the 13 parliamentary constituencies in the state in view of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On January 9, Yadav will be at its Sector 15 Congress office. He will meet senior Congress leaders of Punjab. This will be followed by another round of meetings with the sitting Congress MPs from the state and former MPs and Congress leaders who fought LS polls in 2019.

After that, he will meet Congress legislators and former MLAs at the party office.

On January 10, a meeting will be held with all the block presidents at the Punjab state Congress office, Sector 15. Later in the afternoon, Yadav will meet the office bearers of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and later, Congress leaders and party workers and activists.

On January 11, Yadav will have a one-on-one meeting in the morning with all the district presidents of the party in Punjab.

Later, he will meet office-bearers of all ancillary cells of the Congress party. In the evening, he will again meet Congress leaders and party workers.

Sources say, Yadav is here to ascertain how well placed the party is to go all alone in the LS polls, and if not so, which are the seats they should stake claim to fight elections in case of an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state.

Sources say that the Congress wants to retain the seats of at least six sitting MPs.