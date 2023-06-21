Vigilance Bureau arrests Punjab cop for accepting bribe from a labourer

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub inspector (ASI), Arun Kumar, posted at the Meharban (Ludhiana) Police Station for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a labourer.

Disclosing this on Wednesday, an official spokesperson of the VB said the accused ASI has been arrested on the complaint of a labourer (Palledar), Kirpa Shankar, resident of Punjabi Bagh, Ludhiana.

The complainant had alleged that the police official was harassing him for a few months with a demand for a bribe. The ASI had already received Rs 25,000 as bribe in installments from him by threatening him to get his anticipatory bail cancelled in the first information report (FIR) under Sections of 365 (abduction),323/34 (causing hurt) IPC registered against him (the complainant) at Police Station, Meharban.

ASI Arun Kumar was the investigation officer of the case. The complainant got an anticipatory bail on 9 February 2021 in the said case.

The ASI had taken a bribe of Rs 1,500 from the said labourer on 19 June 2023 and was demanding Rs10,000 more. But on the complainant’s repeated requests, the ASI agreed to reduce the amount to Rs 8,000. Out of this amount, he has taken Rs 2,000 on 20 June and was asking for the remaining Rs 6000, the spokesperson added.

After preliminary investigation into the complaint, a team of VB Police Station, Ludhiana Range laid a trap and arrested the accused police official and arrested him on the spot near court complex, Ludhiana while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the ASI at VB Police Station, Ludhiana Range.